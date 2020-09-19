54ºF

Sports

Here’s the new 8-game Michigan State football schedule for delayed 2020 season

Spartans to begin 2020 season Oct. 24 vs. Rutgers

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan State, Michigan State Football, MSU Football, MSU, Michigan State University, Spartans, Michigan State Spartans, Football, College Football, Sports, East Lansing, Spartan Stadium, Mel Tucker, Big Ten, Big Ten Football
Julian Barnett #2 of the Michigan State Spartans runs with the ball during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Arizona State defeated Michigan State 10-7.
Julian Barnett #2 of the Michigan State Spartans runs with the ball during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Arizona State defeated Michigan State 10-7. (2019 Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Here is the new eight-game schedule for Michigan State football as the Big Ten prepares to start its 2020 season in late October.

  • Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers
  • Oct. 31: at Michigan
  • Nov. 7: at Iowa
  • Nov. 14: vs. Indiana
  • Nov. 21: at Maryland
  • Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern
  • Dec. 5: vs. Ohio State
  • Dec. 12: at Penn State

The Spartans are scheduled to begin the season Oct. 24 against Rutgers.

Michigan State will play all six of its fellow East Division foes: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.

Iowa and Northwestern will be the two crossover games.

The Big Ten announced earlier this week that fall football was being reinstated, about a month after the league’s presidents voted to push the season to the spring.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: