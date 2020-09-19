Here’s the new 8-game Michigan State football schedule for delayed 2020 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Here is the new eight-game schedule for Michigan State football as the Big Ten prepares to start its 2020 season in late October.

Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31: at Michigan

Nov. 7: at Iowa

Nov. 14: vs. Indiana

Nov. 21: at Maryland

Nov. 28: vs. Northwestern

Dec. 5: vs. Ohio State

Dec. 12: at Penn State

The Spartans are scheduled to begin the season Oct. 24 against Rutgers.

Michigan State will play all six of its fellow East Division foes: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers.

Iowa and Northwestern will be the two crossover games.

The Big Ten announced earlier this week that fall football was being reinstated, about a month after the league’s presidents voted to push the season to the spring.