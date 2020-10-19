Michigan football: 4 players still fighting for starting cornerback spot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s secondary is one of the biggest question marks heading into this season, and just five days before the opener, four players are still fighting for a starting cornerback position.

Vincent Gray has cemented himself as the team’s top cornerback after Lavert Hill moved on to the NFL draft and Ambry Thomas opted out of the shortened season.

But the other starting corner still has not been decided, according to Jim Harbaugh. When Harbaugh spoke Monday ahead of the team’s opener against Minnesota, he named four players as possibilities to fill that role.

“Gemon Green’s doing a very good job,” Harbaugh said. “Sammy Faustin’s moved from safety to corner. He’s gotten up to speed really fast -- very smart player. Also, Jalen Perry and D.J. Turner are in competition for that spot, as well.”

Green and Faustin were both three-stars in the 2018 recruiting class. Green was a top 400 player at cornerback, but Faustin was just inside the top 600.

Since enrolling at Michigan, Faustin has been moved from cornerback to safety, and now back to cornerback. Though his most recent position swap was only made last week, Faustin is still right in the mix for a starting role.

Perry and Turner redshirted last season as true freshmen, but both could see the field in 2020.

Perry was a four-star cornerback ranked right at No. 200 overall in the 2019 class. Turner was a three-star and No. 400 overall, but received scholarship offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and many others.

Mike Zordich has done a phenomenal job with Michigan’s secondary under Don Brown, but this season will be his toughest challenge yet.