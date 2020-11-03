Save time at the polls with Ann Arbor’s Election Day Line Tracker

ANN ARBOR – Did you know that you can check the status of the line at your precinct?

With Ann Arbor’s Election Day Line Tracker, you can search for your precinct and see how long the wait is before you head out the door.

The line tracker will show how many people are in line and give you an estimated wait time.

Another cool feature? When you search for a precinct, the feature will pull up a picture of the polling place building and a link to directions on Google Maps so you can be sure you’re going to the right place.

