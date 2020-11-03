38ºF

Save time at the polls with Ann Arbor’s Election Day Line Tracker

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Voters enter Pioneer High School in the final hour of Election Day on March 10, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Did you know that you can check the status of the line at your precinct?

With Ann Arbor’s Election Day Line Tracker, you can search for your precinct and see how long the wait is before you head out the door.

The line tracker will show how many people are in line and give you an estimated wait time.

Another cool feature? When you search for a precinct, the feature will pull up a picture of the polling place building and a link to directions on Google Maps so you can be sure you’re going to the right place.

