Blue LLama Jazz Club starts Parisian pop-up in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Travel to Paris without ever leaving Ann Arbor.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is adding French cuisine to its repertoire with its latest pop-up restaurant, Blue LLama Bistro: A Trip to Paris.

Items on the menu are the Ann Arbor eatery’s take on French bistro fare including, traditional eats like coq au vin, ratatouille and roasted chestnut bisque. New items will also grace the weekend brunch menu like croque madame, salade frisee aux lardons, house crepes and beignets.

French wine and craft cocktails can be bought to complete the Parisian experience.

Blue LLama Bistro: A Trip to Paris launched on Thursday, Nov. 5. It joined Blue LLama’s other pop-up concepts, Jibarito and Of Rice & Men, which began earlier in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Food from the pop-up bistro will be available for dine-in, carryout and delivery services. Dine-in and patio services operate from 5-10 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Delivery and carryout operate from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 4-10 p.m. on Sundays.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main St.

