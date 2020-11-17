U-M police: Person of interest in armed robbery on North Campus in custody

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Police Department announced on Tuesday it has a person of interest in custody in an armed robbery that took place on North Campus on Saturday.

According to a police report, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 15, the victim met with the suspect in a Northwood V student housing parking lot at 2500 Stone Rd. to sell a gaming console after communicating on an online marketplace.

When the victim approached the vehicle, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded he give him the property before fleeing in an unknown direction.

U-M Police Department’s Safety and Security Tips:

If selling or buying goods, meet in the Safe Exchange Zone or other neutral, populated and well-lit areas.

If you are in need of a safe place for an in-person exchange of goods, DPSS has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.”

Do not disclose unnecessary personal details and avoid meeting at your home.

When possible, bring a friend to accompany you during the transaction.

Look assertive and be aware of your surroundings.

Trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.

If you feel threatened, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911 from any phone.

If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior. Call 911.

Confidential Tip Line 1-800-863-1355.

