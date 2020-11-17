35ºF

All About Ann Arbor

U-M police: Person of interest in armed robbery on North Campus in custody

Suspect stole gaming console at gunpoint

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Crime, Armed Robbery, University of Michigan Police Department, Police, Gaming Console, North Campus, University of Michigan North Campus, Student Housing, Crime, Robbery, Washtenaw County
(file)
(file) (KPRC via Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Police Department announced on Tuesday it has a person of interest in custody in an armed robbery that took place on North Campus on Saturday.

According to a police report, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 15, the victim met with the suspect in a Northwood V student housing parking lot at 2500 Stone Rd. to sell a gaming console after communicating on an online marketplace.

When the victim approached the vehicle, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded he give him the property before fleeing in an unknown direction.

U-M Police Department’s Safety and Security Tips:

  • If selling or buying goods, meet in the Safe Exchange Zone or other neutral, populated and well-lit areas.
  • If you are in need of a safe place for an in-person exchange of goods, DPSS has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.”
  • Do not disclose unnecessary personal details and avoid meeting at your home.
  • When possible, bring a friend to accompany you during the transaction.
  • Look assertive and be aware of your surroundings.
  • Trust your intuition. If a particular situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.
  • If you feel threatened, look for a blue light emergency phone or call 911 from any phone.
  • If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior. Call 911.
  • Confidential Tip Line 1-800-863-1355.

 Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: