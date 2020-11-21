Detroit Street Filling Station expands into second Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Detroit Street Filling Station is expanding.

Despite pressures from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the much-loved vegan eatery moved into the space next door this past week.

Through a post on the Detroit Street Filling Station website, owner Phillis Engelbert said the eatery is expanding into the two-story build that used to be Jessica’s Apothecary.

“It is literally 19 feet from our back door. The 2-story building, built in 1900, is small and adorable, both inside and out,” Engelbert wrote about the space at 301 N. Fifth Ave.

The purpose of the new space has yet to be determined, according to Engelbert. For now, it will house equipment that is currently stored in Detroit Street Filling Station’s dining and lounge spaces.

“We are still determining exactly how we will use the space. Initially we will store much of the equipment and supplies that now occupy Detroit Street’s (former and hopefully future) dining room and lounge. And maybe carve out a small office for yours truly. With the rest of the space, we are thinking about an intimate music venue and private dining space,” Engelbert said.

She envisions a jukebox with a small dance floor in one corner and a piano in another. A small bar, murals, recessed ceiling lights, plants, twinkle lights and small cocktail tables and booths may also appear in the new music venue.

“It’s a vision of an intimate, cozy, casual and magical space that is open and inviting to all,” said Engelbert about what she foresees in the new venue.