Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim partners with Detroit based Saffron De Twah for three course fusion menus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get the best of two worlds with a new collaboration coming from the kitchen of Kerrytown’s Miss Kim.

Partnering with Chef Omar Anani of the James Beard-nominated Detroit restaurant Saffron De Twah, Chef Ji Hye Kim, a James Beard award nominee herself, is offering unique Moroccan-Korean menus only available on Wednesday nights.

Every week, the pair creates a new menu. Items can be ordered as a three-course meal for one, or individually.

The following Wednesday, orders can only be picked up between 5-7:30 p.m.

The new menus are only made available one week in advance.

This week’s menu, available for pickup on Wednesday, Jan.27, is sandwich themed. It includes cauliflower shawarma bao, braised lamb (or tempeh for vegetarians), caramelized kimchi macaroni and cheese and a s’more sandwich for dessert.

The collaboration’s first menu, which was only available on Jan. 20, was full of fried sweet bao, Moroccan savory pies, fried sardines and banana blossoms.

According to a newsletter from Miss Kim, pre-order items for that menu sold out in three days,

The collaborative pop-up is planned to last through Valentine’s Day, says the Saffron De Twah website.

Find pre-order information for pickup here.

Miss Kim is at 415 N. 5th Ave. in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown neighborhood.