Zingerman’s Cornman Farms to host weekly Pie & Mash pop-up series in March

Zingerman's Cornman Farms will offer its annual Pie & Mash Pop-Up Shop every Wednesday in March.

DEXTER, MIch. – Every Wednesday in March, Ann Arbor foodies can pick up savory pies from the fifth annual Pie & Mash Pop-Up Shop at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the pop-up will offer $19 meals created by Cornman Farms executive chef and managing partner, Kieron Hales.

“I started cooking in high-end restaurants in London at 13 and was making almost no money, so I would frequent the local pie and mash shop for an affordable and delicious meal. To this day it is one of my favorite dishes to eat and to make at home,” said Hales in a release.

Each meal includes a savory handmade pie, mashed potatoes, a seasonal vegetable and Devon fudge, which Hales has whipped up with a recipe from his hometown. Pies will range from traditional beef and onion to crowd favorites, like chicken tikka masala.

Meals must be pre-ordered through the Zingerman’s Cornman Farms website for pick up at the Dexter event venue, said the release.

Here’s what you can expect to see each week:

Wednesday, March 3

steak and stilton pie or potato, mushroom and stilton pie, mushy peas, mashed potatoes, double cream Devon fudge

Wednesday, March 10

beef and onion pie, fried broccoli, mashed Potatoes, orange and chocolate fudge

Wednesday, March 17

chicken tikka masala pie or chickpea tikka masala pie, lemon and ginger carrots, mashed potatoes, corn crisp fudge

Wednesday, March 24

chicken, leek and tarragon pie, curry roasted parsnips, mashed potatoes, coffee cream split fudge

Wednesday, March 31

Devon Pie or vegetarian Devon Pie, carrot & swede puree, mashed potatoes, sea salt caramel fudge

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms is at 8540 Island Lake Road in Dexter.