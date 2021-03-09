Miss Kim hosting brunch pop-up with Lala’s chef Allie Lyttle in Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – What do you get when you blend American comfort food with authentic Korean cuisine?

A one-of-a-kind pop-up at Miss Kim -- and it’s happening weekly.

Chef Ji Hye Kim, who has been hosting pop-ups with other chefs during the pandemic, is partnering with Lala’s chef Allie Lyttle throughout the month of March to bring locals an epic brunch featuring items like Korean Poutine and Breakfast Bao.

The pair, who met when they were line cooks at Zingerman’s Roadhouse, hope to continue the pop-up through April.

On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., treat yourself to a decadent brunch. Menus rotate weekly, and this coming weekend features some Irish-inspired dishes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Lyttle’s signature candied bacon and BBQ tots recur alongside Miss Kim favorites milk tea (boba optional) and ginger plum soda.

Watch Kim and Lyttle discuss this week’s menu in the post below:

To see what’s on the menu this weekend and to place an order, click here.

Miss Kim is at 415 N. 5th Ave. For more information, visit www.misskimannarbor.com.