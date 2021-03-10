Ann Arbor hosting virtual South Industrial Highway Project open house on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will be holding a virtual open house on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. for residents to learn more about the upcoming restriping and pavement repair project on South Industrial Highway between E. Stadium Blvd. and E. Eisenhower Parkway.

Construction on the project is scheduled to run May 1 through July 31, and there is an opportunity to install continuous bicycle lanes on each side of the corridor. This would add more than two miles of nonmotorized lanes to the area.

City staff will be on hand to answer questions about site accessibility, the construction schedule, lane narrowing, active transportation, lane reallocation and more.

To learn more about the project and to access the event’s link, community members can visit the project’s website at www.a2gov.org/southindustrial.

A survey is available on the project site that allows residents to share feedback if they are unable to attend the open house.

