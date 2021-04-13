University of Michigan stops use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics

Signs guide individuals to Michigan Medicine's COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Jack Roth Stadium Club at Michigan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2020.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan announced on Tuesday that it is no longer administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

U-M President Mark Schlissel announced that the clinics taking place this week at the U-M Athletics Indoor Training Facility and Meijer on Ann Arbor-Saline Road will be switching to the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Other clinics at Michigan Stadium and locations in Flint and Dearborn have been canceled.

Vaccine clinics taking place today through Friday at the @UMichAthletics Indoor Training Facility & A2-Saline @Meijer will now be administering the 2-dose @Pfizer series, while other clinics may have been canceled. See if your vaccine plan was impacted at https://t.co/C4qdODOLSg. pic.twitter.com/ZNsr1NR4va — Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) April 13, 2021

Read: FDA says pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate rare clots to last ‘matter of days’

See the full updated schedule below:

Michigan Athletics Indoor Training Facility

Ad

When: April 13-14

Address: 1150 South State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Vaccination type: All single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen appointments have been replaced with two-dose Pfizer vaccinations. This requires you to be present for a second dose in approximately 21 days.

Tuesday, April 13 umich.jotform.com/211024208895857.

Wednesday, April 14 umich.jotform.com/211024011595846.

Vaccination is free for eligible students age 18 and above. An insurance card and a signed vaccination consent form must be presented at the appointment.

Meijer Pharmacy

When: April 15-16

Address: 3145 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Vaccination type: All single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen appointments have been replaced with two-dose Pfizer vaccinations. This requires you to be present for a second dose in approximately 21 days.

Ad

To register: Text ‘GoBlue’ to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0064.

Vaccination is free for eligible students age 18 and above. An insurance card must be presented at the appointment. Invitations to schedule will be sent via email on Monday, April 12, 2021 to all students who pre-register.

Read: Tracking Metro Detroit vaccination changes amid pause of J&J vaccine

U-M Flint Northbank Center Building - CANCELLED

When: April 14-15

Address: 432 North Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine allocated to U-M by the State of Michigan to vaccinate college students age 18 and older.

U-M Dearborn Fairlaine Center North - CANCELLED

Ad

When: April 16

Address: 19000 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine allocated to U-M by the State of Michigan to vaccinate students age 18 and older.

Michigan Stadium - CANCELLED

When: April 19-20

Address: 1201 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (1ST FLOOR)

Vaccination type: Single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine allocated to U-M by the State of Michigan to vaccinate students age 18 and older.

Related reading: