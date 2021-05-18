Partly Cloudy icon
Here’s a list of upcoming Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Pop-up clinic sites open to those age 12 and older

Sarah Parlette
, Associated Producer

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Still need to get your COVID-19 vaccination? Get your jab for free at one of several vaccine clinics planned throughout Washtenaw County in the next few weeks.

Hosted by the Washtenaw County Health Department, the pop-up clinics are open to community members ages 12 and older.

Clinic sites will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May for individuals over the age of 12. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given to those 18 years and older.

Appointments are preferred but a limited number of walk-up vaccines are available. Second dose appointments will be made three weeks after the first dose has been given.

Parents or guardians must be present with individuals 17 years old or younger. Identification is not required for adolescents but it is helpful for the parent or guardian, says the Health Department website.

Community members can register at the links below, by going to the WCHD website or by calling 734-544-6700.

Read: COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Huron High School Thursday

Here’s where you can find upcoming pop-up COVID clinics in Washtenaw County:

HURON HIGH SCHOOL

WASHTENAW COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

WHITMORE LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

  • Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd., Whitmore Lake
  • Register at http://bit.ly/WLvax

MASJID IBRAHIM

  • Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 315 S Ford Blvd., Ypsilanti
  • Walk-in clinic done in partnership with Pull Over Prevention and the Mutual Aid Network of Ypsilanti
  • Open to anyone 18 years and older. Will offer Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

LINCOLN ATHLETIC BUILDING

DEXTER SCHOOLS

  • Tuesday, May 25: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Location to be announced.

MILAN HIGH SCHOOL

CHELSEA SCHOOLS

  • Wednesday, May 26: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Location to be announced.

MANCHESTER JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL

SALINE HIGH SCHOOL

Mass vaccination sites at also available at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center and Pierce Lake Elementary.

EMU Convocation Center

  • Wednesdays through Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at 799 N. Hewitt Rd., Ypsilanti
  • This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine and is open to those 12 years and older.
  • Register at http://bit.ly/WCHDYpsiVax

Pierce Lake Elementary

  • Tuesday, May 18: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 25: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (This is the last day for this clinic)
  • The clinic is at 275 N. Freer and offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is for those 18 years and older.
  • Those who receive their first dose on May 18 and 25 will get the second dose at the Health Department.
  • Register here.

