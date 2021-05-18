Here’s a list of upcoming Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccination clinics

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Still need to get your COVID-19 vaccination? Get your jab for free at one of several vaccine clinics planned throughout Washtenaw County in the next few weeks.

Hosted by the Washtenaw County Health Department, the pop-up clinics are open to community members ages 12 and older.

Clinic sites will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May for individuals over the age of 12. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given to those 18 years and older.

Appointments are preferred but a limited number of walk-up vaccines are available. Second dose appointments will be made three weeks after the first dose has been given.

Ad

Parents or guardians must be present with individuals 17 years old or younger. Identification is not required for adolescents but it is helpful for the parent or guardian, says the Health Department website.

Community members can register at the links below, by going to the WCHD website or by calling 734-544-6700.

Read: COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Huron High School Thursday

Here’s where you can find upcoming pop-up COVID clinics in Washtenaw County:

HURON HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday, May 20: 3-7 p.m. at 2727 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor

Register at http://bit.ly/huronvax

WASHTENAW COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Friday, May 21: 9-11:30 a.m. at 555 Towner, Ypsilanti

Register at http://bit.ly/Towner521

WHITMORE LAKE HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd., Whitmore Lake

Register at http://bit.ly/WLvax

MASJID IBRAHIM

Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 315 S Ford Blvd., Ypsilanti

Walk-in clinic done in partnership with Pull Over Prevention and the Mutual Aid Network of Ypsilanti

Open to anyone 18 years and older. Will offer Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

LINCOLN ATHLETIC BUILDING

Monday, May 24: 3-7 p.m. at 7267 Willis Rd., Ypsilanti

Register at http://bit.ly/lincolnvax

DEXTER SCHOOLS

Tuesday, May 25: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Location to be announced.

MILAN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, May 25 from 3-7 p.m. at 200 Big Red Dr., Milan

Register at http://bit.ly/milanvax2

CHELSEA SCHOOLS

Wednesday, May 26: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Location to be announced.

MANCHESTER JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL

Ad

Thursday, May 27: 3-6:30 p.m. at 20500 Dutch Rd., Manchester

Register at http://bit.ly/48158vax

SALINE HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday, May 27: 3-6 p.m. at 1300 Campus Pkwy., Saline

Register at http://bit.ly/salinevax2

Mass vaccination sites at also available at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center and Pierce Lake Elementary.

EMU Convocation Center

Wednesdays through Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at 799 N. Hewitt Rd., Ypsilanti

This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine and is open to those 12 years and older.

Register at http://bit.ly/WCHDYpsiVax

Pierce Lake Elementary

Tuesday, May 18: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (This is the last day for this clinic)

The clinic is at 275 N. Freer and offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is for those 18 years and older.

Those who receive their first dose on May 18 and 25 will get the second dose at the Health Department.

Register here.