Veterans, active duty military get free admission this weekend at Michigan, State theaters in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – In honor of Memorial Day, the Michigan and State theaters in downtown Ann Arbor announced Friday that all veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission this weekend.

According to a tweet, free admission for those who serve and served is made possible by the Merton & Regina Allen Memorial Fund.

Over the holiday weekend, the Michigan Theater is screening some classics, including:

“For Colored Girls” - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“The Big Lebowski” - Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

“Back to the Future” - Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

“North by Northwest” - Sunday at 7 p.m.

To see what’s playing at both theaters, click here.

Oh, and concessions are back. Because what are the movies without buttery, salty popcorn anyway?