Here’s a list of Washtenaw County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening in June

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, vaccination clinics are popping up all around Washtenaw County.
Community members can get their jab for free at one of several clinics hosted by the Washtenaw County Health Department over the next few weeks.
Clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine are open to community members ages 12 and older but those offering the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will only accept adults 18 years and older unless noted.
Scheduled appointments are preferred but a limited number of walk-up vaccines will be available during clinic hours, says the WCHD website.
Those receiving the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will have their second dose appointments scheduled for three weeks from their first dose. Second doses will be given at the Health Department at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.
Individuals 17 years old or younger receiving a vaccine must have a parent or guardian present. Identification is not required for adolescents but it is helpful for the parent or guardian, says the Health Department website.
Community members can register at the links below, by going to the WCHD website or by calling 734-544-6700.
Here’s where you can find upcoming COVID-19 clinics:
YPSILANTI COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL
- Wednesday, June 2: 2-6 p.m. at 2095 Packard St., Ypsilanti
- Register at http://bit.ly/ychsvax2
PEACE NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER
- Thursday, June 3: 1-3:30 a.m. at 1111 N. Maple Rd., Ann Arbor
- Register at http://bit.ly/peacevax2
ZINGERMAN’S GREYLINE
- Thursday, June 3: 3-6 pm. at 100 N. Ashley St., Ann Arbor
- Register at http://bit.ly/greylinevax
NORTHVILLE CROSSING
- Thursday, June 3: 5-7 p.m.
- Scheduling information and exact location to be announced
BEAUTIFUL GATE INTERNATIONAL CHURCH
- Saturday, June 5: Noon- 2 p.m. at 1225 S. Congress St., Ypsilanti
- Walk-in, no appointments needed
- Open to anyone age 18 years old and up
- This clinic is done in partnership with Mutual Aid Network of Ypsilanti.
HURON HIGH SCHOOL
- Thursday, June 10, 3-7p.m. at 2727 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor
- Register at http://bit.ly/huronvax2
WHITMORE LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
- Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m.- noon at 7430 Whitmore Lake Rd., Whitmore Lake
- Register at http://bit.ly/WLHSvax2
LINCOLN ATHLETIC BUILDING
- Monday, June 14: 3-5 p.m. at 7267 Willis Rd., Ypsilanti
- Register at http://bit.ly/lincolnvax2
MILAN HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday, June 15: 3-5 p.m. at 200 Big Red Dr., Milan
- Register at http://bit.ly/milanvax3
DOWNTOWN YPSILANTI
- Wednesday, June 16: 4-6 p.m. at North Washington Street between West Michigan Avenue and Pearl Street.
- Walk-in, no appointments needed
- Open to anyone age 18 years old and up
MANCHESTER JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL
- Thursday, June 17: 4-5:30 p.m. at 20500 Dutch Rd., Manchester
- Register at http://bit.ly/48158vax2
SALINE HIGH SCHOOL
- Friday, June 18: 3-5 p.m. at 1300 Campus Pkwy., Saline
- Register at http://bit.ly/salinevax3
MASJID IBRAHIM
- Saturday, June 19: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 315 S. Ford Blvd., Ypsilanti
- Walk-in, no appointments needed
- Open to anyone age 18 years old and up
- This clinic is done in partnership with SE Michigan Pull Over Prevention
Appointments are also available at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center mass vaccination site between 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesdays through the end of June. The EMU site at 799 N. Hewitt Rd. in Ypsilanti is open to those 12 years and older.
Vaccine clinics open to anyone 12 years and older are also held between 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department in Ypsilanti. The clinics are at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.