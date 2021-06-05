Help name Washtenaw County Health Department’s new mobile clinic

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department can now bring its health services to the streets of Washtenaw County thanks to a new clinical RV.

Equipped with a full exam room, blood draw chair and wheelchair accessible entrance, Health Department staff will be able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to community members around the county.

“Our clinical team is working to develop staffing and implementation plans for phasing in additional services as expediently as possible. Tentatively, we anticipate starting to phase in other clinical services starting in July,” WCHD release said.

The mobile clinic may offer services including other vaccinations, sexual health services (HIV/STI testing) and lead testing.

Currently, the Health Department is looking for help naming the new RV. Community members can submit names online here.

Select entries will win T-shirts and other prizes, WCHD said.

Announcements about the RV’s location and services will be made on the Health Department’s main COVID-19 vaccine website and through flyers.

Community members wanting the mobile clinic to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to their location or event should fill out a request form here.

