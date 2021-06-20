Firecracker 5K returns to Ann Arbor July 4

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Kapnick Ann Arbor Firecracker 5K is returning to Ann Arbor on Sunday, July 4.

Held annually, the in-person Fourth of July run was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it will move to the Briarwood Mall to promote social distancing with a kick-off of 9 a.m.

“This event has been an Ann Arbor tradition since 1998. Last year, we held the event virtually which was great, but there is nothing like the feeling of crossing a finish line with all of the cheers and celebration. I will miss our traditional downtown course which precedes the parade, but happy to have created a fun and festive course around Briarwood. I am grateful to Kapnick for making it possible for all kids to race for free,” said event organizer Eva Solomon in a release.

Event organizer Epic Races has announced that kids ages 14 and younger can participate for free attending running with a paid adult runner.

A new, fundraising 7.5K race has been added in honor of 75th anniversary of Kapnick Insurance and will raise money for Ozone House, a Washtenaw County agency serving youth experiencing homelessness. A donation of $7.50 will be made for every participant who signs up for the 7.5K.

Both the 5K and 7.5K races have a virtual registration option for those wanting to run at home on their own schedule.

The event will also have a flag-carrying division, hot dog eating contest, 1-mile fun run and 200-meter kids’ dash.

Registration costs range from $30-$45, depending on the race. Prices will increase after Wednesday, June 30.

Find more information here.

Briarwood Mall is at 100 Briarwood Cir.