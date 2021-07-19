Washtenaw County nears 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County residents can rest a bit easier knowing that the county is almost at a 70% vaccination rate against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
On Wednesday, July 14, the Washtenaw County Health Department wrote on Twitter that 68.6% of residents ages 16 and older had been vaccinated as of Monday, July 12.
“Together, our community has made great progress in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19,” the Health Department said.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are still widely available around Washtenaw County. The Health Department offers the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at its Ypsilanti location, through pop-up sites around the county and through a mobile health clinic.
Vaccines are available from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Health Department office at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.
Learn about vaccination sites at http://bit.ly/vaxwchd or by calling 734-544-6700.
Read: Here’s where Washtenaw County Health Department will have COVID-19 vaccine clinics in July
#WashtenawCounty is so close to a 70% vaccination rate! As of 7/12, 68.6% of Washtenaw residents 16+ have gotten at least one dose. Together, our community has made great progress in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. 💕(1/3) pic.twitter.com/1bm6tWVptK— Washtenaw County Health Department (@wcpublichealth) July 14, 2021