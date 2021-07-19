Washtenaw County nears 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the companys facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County residents can rest a bit easier knowing that the county is almost at a 70% vaccination rate against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On Wednesday, July 14, the Washtenaw County Health Department wrote on Twitter that 68.6% of residents ages 16 and older had been vaccinated as of Monday, July 12.

“Together, our community has made great progress in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19,” the Health Department said.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are still widely available around Washtenaw County. The Health Department offers the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at its Ypsilanti location, through pop-up sites around the county and through a mobile health clinic.

Vaccines are available from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Health Department office at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

Learn about vaccination sites at http://bit.ly/vaxwchd or by calling 734-544-6700.

