Zingerman’s Cornman Farms offers Tiny Weddings for those seeking a small affair

DEXTER, Mich. – There are plenty of reasons why people might want a small wedding.
From budget to not wanting a huge affair to a global pandemic with cases still surging in local communities, small weddings are the answer for some couples.
Zingerman’s Cornman Farms -- a premiere wedding venue located in Dexter -- has been offering Tiny Weddings to couples looking for a quick and very small event.
The bride and groom can invite a total of eight guests and enjoy a 1.5 hour event at the picturesque farm.
The price? $1,750.
Tiny Weddings only happen four times a year at the venue.
Here’s what’s included in the package:
- Award-winning venue
- Wedding coordinator
- Design
- Officiated ceremony
- 45 digital photos
- Bouquet(s)/boutonniere(s)
- Zingerman’s cake
- Sparkling wine toast
- Keepsake
For more information, click here.