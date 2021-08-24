Zingerman’s Cornman Farms offers Tiny Weddings for those seeking a small affair

The historic farmhouse at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, is a great site for team building activities such as cooking classes with executive chef and co-managing partner Kieron Hales. (Courtesy: Zingerman’s Cornman Farms)

DEXTER, Mich. – There are plenty of reasons why people might want a small wedding.

From budget to not wanting a huge affair to a global pandemic with cases still surging in local communities, small weddings are the answer for some couples.

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms -- a premiere wedding venue located in Dexter -- has been offering Tiny Weddings to couples looking for a quick and very small event.

The bride and groom can invite a total of eight guests and enjoy a 1.5 hour event at the picturesque farm.

The price? $1,750.

Tiny Weddings only happen four times a year at the venue.

Here’s what’s included in the package:

Award-winning venue

Wedding coordinator

Design

Officiated ceremony

45 digital photos

Bouquet(s)/boutonniere(s)

Zingerman’s cake

Sparkling wine toast

Keepsake

For more information, click here.