Zingerman’s Cornman Farms offers Tiny Weddings for those seeking a small affair

Wedding venue located 20 minutes from Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The historic farmhouse at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, is a great site for team building activities such as cooking classes with executive chef and co-managing partner Kieron Hales. (Courtesy: Zingerman’s Cornman Farms)
DEXTER, Mich. – There are plenty of reasons why people might want a small wedding.

From budget to not wanting a huge affair to a global pandemic with cases still surging in local communities, small weddings are the answer for some couples.

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms -- a premiere wedding venue located in Dexter -- has been offering Tiny Weddings to couples looking for a quick and very small event.

The bride and groom can invite a total of eight guests and enjoy a 1.5 hour event at the picturesque farm.

The price? $1,750.

Tiny Weddings only happen four times a year at the venue.

Here’s what’s included in the package:

  • Award-winning venue
  • Wedding coordinator
  • Design
  • Officiated ceremony
  • 45 digital photos
  • Bouquet(s)/boutonniere(s)
  • Zingerman’s cake
  • Sparkling wine toast
  • Keepsake

For more information, click here.

