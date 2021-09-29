Slurping Turtle in Ann Arbor closing for renovations

ANN ARBOR – Slurping Turtle, the downtown spot known for its ramen and sushi, will close its doors for six to eight weeks on Thursday for dining room renovations, according to management.

Earlier this month, the restaurant announced plans for the temporary closure, citing staffing issues as a result of the pandemic.

“Like many other restaurants and businesses right now, we at Slurping Turtle have been struggling to staff enough people in order to do what we love to do, which is to provide excellent and memorable experiences through our food and service,” read the announcement.

“While temporarily closing our doors brings us sadness, we are also very excited about this unexpected opportunity to redesign our dining room and take the time that we need to allow our staff some well-earned rest!”

Don’t worry, we won’t completely disappear! Keep your eyes out for some upcoming collaborations. Thank you & Happy Slurping! Full details in image below. pic.twitter.com/FDzmy0L8XU — Slurping Turtle Ann Arbor (@SlurpAnnArbor) September 8, 2021

During the renovation process, Slurping Turtle will continue to hire and train new members of staff.

Management said the restaurant “won’t completely disappear” during the closure, and that pop-up events and collaborations with other local businesses are in the works.

Ad

Wednesday, Sept. 29 is the last day the restaurant will be open to the public, and dinner service starts at 5 p.m.

Slurping Turtle is located at 608 E. Liberty St.

For more information, visit www.slurpingturtle.com/annarbor.