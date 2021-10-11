Ann Arbor police investigating home invasion at off-campus apartment

ANN ARBOR – An investigation is under way by the Ann Arbor Police Department on a home invasion that took place at an off-campus apartment on Oct. 9.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Shirley Ln.

A resident was napping when she awoke to find an unknown man rummaging through her roommates’ items in another bedroom. When she confronted the man, he fled the unit in an unknown direction. He was believed to have gained entry through an unlocked door.

Following the incident, the residents discovered that cash was missing from a wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or via tips@a2gov.org.

