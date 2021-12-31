Michigan vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff: Live game updates

The Michigan Wolverines are facing the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal game on New Year’s Eve.

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Both teams are 12-1 heading into this matchup. No. 2 Michigan topped rival Ohio State to grab the Big Ten title. It was the program’s biggest win under coach Jim Harbaugh. No. 3 Georgia, however, lost to rival Alabama who moved into the No. 1 spot and takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the other CFP semifinal.

This is Michigan’s first appearance in the CFP and Georgia’s second.

Follow live game score updates here:

More: Wolverines football news