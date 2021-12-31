44º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff: Live game updates

Wolverines, Bulldogs face off with trip to National Championship game on the line

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan Football, Georgia Football, College Football Playoff, Orange Bowl, CFP, College Football, Michigan, Georgia, Wolverines, Bulldogs, Football, Scores, Updates, Game Score, National Championship, Cincinnati, Alabama, Big Ten, SEC, Ann Arbor Sports, Jamie Edmonds
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File) (Roger Steinman, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Michigan Wolverines are facing the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal game on New Year’s Eve.

  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • TV: ESPN

Both teams are 12-1 heading into this matchup. No. 2 Michigan topped rival Ohio State to grab the Big Ten title. It was the program’s biggest win under coach Jim Harbaugh. No. 3 Georgia, however, lost to rival Alabama who moved into the No. 1 spot and takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the other CFP semifinal.

This is Michigan’s first appearance in the CFP and Georgia’s second.

Follow live game score updates here:

More: Wolverines football news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter