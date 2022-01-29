List of Michigan football alumni gear up for NFL Championship Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Michigan Wolverines will have some critical alumni out on the field Sunday (Jan. 30) afternoon/evening as teams are gearing up for a chance to make it to the holy grail of football, the Super Bowl.

Former Michigan quarterback Chad Henne and his Kansas City Chiefs will host the up-and-coming Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field in the AFC Championship. Henne is the backup to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, and although he doesn’t see the field anymore, the 12-year veteran has been the consummate pro.

Ad

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne, right, chats with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., in this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, file photo. If Patrick Mahomes is unable to play in the AFC title game following his concussion, the Chiefs have the utmost confidence in Chad Henne. After all, the 35-year-old journeyman already proved he could rise to the occasion on Sunday, helping Kansas City hold off the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, FIle) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Before you scoff at the previous sentence about how important Henne is to his team, let’s take a look back to the 2020 AFC Divisional Round vs. Donovan Peoples Jones and his Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals' Eli Apple (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mahomes was concussed and later ruled out for the remainder of the game when Henne was called upon to lead the high powered Chiefs. It was 3rd down with 14 yards to go at the 2-minute warning. The Chiefs held a 22-17 lead. With their chances to repeat as champions on the line, Henne scrambled left for 13 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne scrambles up field during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

With the game on the line, Kansas City put their season in Henne’s hands-on 4th and inches, and as you know, in life, Henne-thing is possible as Andy Reid called a sprint right option to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the win.

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne celebrates after a run during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Teammate Frank Clark was quiet last week vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but the seven-year veteran and former Wolverine made a name for himself in 2018 when he recorded 13 sacks with the Seattle Seahawks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

For the Cincinnati Bengals it’s former Michigan running back Chris Evans. The rookie is slotted as a return specialist. He spells lead dog Joe Mixon and backup Samaje Perine from time to time, but he is still elusive with magnificent hands. Just ask the Detroit Lions.

Speaking of the Lions, how about Matthew Stafford as an honorable mention? The former Lions quarterback was named an honorary member of the University of Michigan in 2012 when he attended former offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson’s C.S. Mott fundraiser.

Ad

Stafford placed a $15,000 bid for a VIP package he initially donated to the event. The package featured six Monday Night Football tickets to see his Lions face off against the Chicago Bears that season -- he later gifted the deal to a Mott patient that sat beside him at the event.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Stafford’s good deeds are one of the main reasons Lions fans continue to root for him even though he is playing for another team.

The L.A. Rams have hooked up a Detroit Lions/Matthew Stafford fan with tickets to the NFC Championship game after a video of the fan went viral on social media.

Just ask AJ Ferenz from Muskegon, Michigan. The superfan was captured on video by his girlfriend going berserk from excitement when Stafford hit Cooper Kupp deep in the waning seconds of their Divisional Round matchup vs. fellow Wolverine Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The video went viral as it reached three million views in a matter of days.

Ad

Read: Detroit Lions fan scores tickets to NFC Championship after video goes viral

The Rams organization saw the clip and decided to gift Ferenz and his girlfriend with two tickets to Los Angeles to watch Stafford and former Wolverines cornerback David Long Jr. face off against fellow Wolverines Mo Hurst, Ambry Thomas, Jarrod Wilson, and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Ad

Winners of Sunday’s (Jan. 30) matchups will advance to Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

So Michiganders, which former Michigan Wolverines athlete would you like to see hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy?