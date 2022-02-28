34º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Slurping Turtle Ann Arbor to host hiring fair this week

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Eats, Food, Ramen, Slurping Turtle, Ann Arbor Restaurant, Ann Arbor Business, Hiring Fair, Jobs, Ann Arbor Jobs, Small Business, Restaurant, Sushi
Photo: Slurping Turtle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor’s Slurping Turtle is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday and Saturday for its Liberty Street location.

Job seekers can stop by Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites, at 2455 Carpenter Rd., between 2-6 p.m. to apply in person. The eatery is hiring for all positions, according to a social media post.

Applications are also being accepted through the Slurping Turtle website.

In its post, the ramen and sushi spot noted that it is getting ready to reopen after temporarily closing for renovations since September 2021.

Slurping Turtle Ann Arbor is at 608 E. Liberty St.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email