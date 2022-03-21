Michigan women’s basketball team advances to Sweet 16 with win over Villanova

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has advanced to its second-straight Sweet 16 after a 64-49 win over Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Last season, the Wolverines upset No. 3 seed Tennessee in the second round of the tournament to earn the first Sweet 16 bid in program history. This year, as the No. 3 seed itself, Kim Barnes Arico’s team took down No. 14 seed American and No. 11 seed Villanova.
Senior forward Naz Hillmon had a double-double as she led all scorers with 27 points shooting 12-16 from the field with 11 rebounds in front of the home fans at Crisler Center.
NAZ HILLMON!!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 21, 2022
Hillmon seals the position and finishes to bring the Michigan lead to 13! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SlqPCeoaUS
Naz Hillmon with the ovation she DESERVES.#GoBlue #MarchMadness— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2022
Junior guard Maddie Nolan chipped in with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists, shooting 3-9 from the field and 2-8 from deep.
The Wolverines will square off against No. 10 seed South Dakota next weekend after the Coyotes upset No. 2 seed Baylor in the round of 32. That game will be played at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Click here to view the full bracket.
Still. Dancing.#GoBlue #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/AleM7r43yU— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2022