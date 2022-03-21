51º
Michigan women’s basketball team advances to Sweet 16 with win over Villanova

Wolverines earn matchup with No. 10 seed South Dakota

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Naz Hillmon #00 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball during the first half of a Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament First Round game against the American Eagles at Crisler Arena on March 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has advanced to its second-straight Sweet 16 after a 64-49 win over Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, the Wolverines upset No. 3 seed Tennessee in the second round of the tournament to earn the first Sweet 16 bid in program history. This year, as the No. 3 seed itself, Kim Barnes Arico’s team took down No. 14 seed American and No. 11 seed Villanova.

Senior forward Naz Hillmon had a double-double as she led all scorers with 27 points shooting 12-16 from the field with 11 rebounds in front of the home fans at Crisler Center.

Junior guard Maddie Nolan chipped in with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists, shooting 3-9 from the field and 2-8 from deep.

The Wolverines will square off against No. 10 seed South Dakota next weekend after the Coyotes upset No. 2 seed Baylor in the round of 32. That game will be played at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Click here to view the full bracket.

