COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Ann Arbor Wednesday evening

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members age 5 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccines at a free, community vaccine between 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine along with the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Those age 5 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is recommended for those 18 years and older.

The clinic will take place in the Parish Activity Center of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish at 2250 E. Stadium Blvd.

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, appointments are preferred for the clinic and can be made by calling 734-492-5747.

Free KN95 masks for adults and children will be available at the clinic.