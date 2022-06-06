79º

Washtenaw County Health Department offering free child hearing, vision screenings this summer

Screenings mandatory to enter preschool, kindergarten

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department is offering free hearing and vision screenings now through August for children entering preschool or kindergarten.

The screenings are required by the Michigan Public Health Code to attend school. Students who are new to Michigan must also complete the screenings.

“Undiagnosed hearing and vision problems can interfere with development,” Deborah Thompson, Lead Hearing & Vision Technician at the Washtenaw County Health Department, said in a statement. “Early detection is crucial to making sure children can succeed in school.”

To schedule an appointment, call 734-544-6786.

Prior to children entering head start or kindergarten, parents will be asked to provide screening results. Once in school, children receive regular free in-school screenings by the WCHD.

“Vision screening includes testing for visual acuity, farsightedness, ability to use two eyes together and symptoms of eye problems,” according to a Health Department release. “Hearing screenings are done with an audiometer and other equipment based on the child’s needs.”

To learn more about the WCHD Hearing and Vision Program, visit its website.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

