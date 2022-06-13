Eastern Michigan University to receive more than $2M to continue Upward Bound program

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University’s TRiO Upward Bound program has received a five-year grant renewal valued at more than $2 million.

The grant will allow TRiO Upward Bound to continue serving students in Ypsilanti through the 2026-2027 academic year.

“We are overjoyed at this news,” program director Rod Wallace said in a statement. “This ensures that we will continue to serve students and families in collaboration with local businesses, city government and the great educational community of Washtenaw County.”

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Education. It is part of an umbrella of programs and assists local students in becoming the first in their families to graduate from a postsecondary educational institution.

The program provides college enrollment and career counseling, academic support and community engagement to Ypsilanti Community High School.

As part of its efforts, Upward Bound provides a month-long residential summer camp for its students which includes college trips, coursework and workshops.

Ad

The theme of this year’s camp is “Family Reunion” since the first cohort of students will be returning to campus since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For more information, visit the Upward Bound website.