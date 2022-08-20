Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year.

In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season.

“Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As a result, we are sorry to report the annual dog swim is cancelled,” officials wrote.

The event encourages Tree Town dog owners to bring their four-legged friends to splash in the pool before it’s closed for the season.

Read: Ann Arbor’s outdoor pools to close early due to staff shortages, mechanical issues

Check out these photos from previous dog swims:

Dogs swim at Ann Arbor's Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Meredith Bruckner)

Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)