78º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Dogs, Pets, Outdoor Pool, End Of Summer, Summer, City Of Ann Arbor, Swim, Pool, Ann Arbor Events, Buhr Park Pool, City of Ann Arbor
Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year.

In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season.

“Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As a result, we are sorry to report the annual dog swim is cancelled,” officials wrote.

The event encourages Tree Town dog owners to bring their four-legged friends to splash in the pool before it’s closed for the season.

Read: Ann Arbor’s outdoor pools to close early due to staff shortages, mechanical issues

Check out these photos from previous dog swims:

Dogs swim at Ann Arbor's Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Meredith Bruckner)
Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)
Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)
Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)
Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email