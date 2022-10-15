Missing man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor has been identified

Trevor Woolery, 30, disappeared on Sunday from Ann Arbor. His mom, Pamela Hannula, knew immediately something was very wrong. Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately.

Hannula’s son suffered from mental illness but always took her call, even when he had a manic episode. His family reported him missing immediately.

The family and the Ann Arbor Police Department had been scouring the city for him. Five days later, a driver who stopped on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 because they saw some plywood by the side of the road found his body.

Police say Woolery was the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

“I don’t know what he was doing up there on M-14 I,” said Hannula. “I really have no idea, and I will wonder about that forever, but whoever hit him should have stopped.”

It’s unclear whether Woolery was killed immediately or could have survived being hit if help had been called.

“The person that stopped on the freeway and got that plywood, I can’t thank you enough,” Hannula said. “We would be worried about him until somebody else saw him, and I’m just so glad that somebody was able to bring him home to us.”

It’s probable Woolery has been dead since Sunday (Oct. 9), and now because he was found off the freeway, the case is being turned over to the Michigan State Police Brighton Post.