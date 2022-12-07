Eastern Michigan University raises nearly $600K during annual Giving TrueDay fundraiser

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University faculty, staff, students, friends and alumni joined forces during the school’s annual Giving TrueDay and raised almost $600,000 to support services, scholarships and programs at EMU.

The fundraiser falls on Giving Tuesday each year, and this year’s effort saw 957 donors contribute to during the event.

More than 30 crowdfunding campaigns this year were led by students, faculty and staff to raise funds for campus initiatives. For instance, the EMU career closet, raised more than $2,500 in funds and will be receiving a $10,000 donation in kind from a local clothing retailer.

“Eastern’s most meaningful and important support has always come from within – from our alumni, students, faculty, staff, emeritus, and friends – and this Giving TrueDay proved no different,” EMU President James Smith said in a statement.”The level of support we received validates the community’s confidence in the caliber of education and services we’re providing locally, regionally, and nationally, and we’re both grateful and deeply appreciative.”

This year, a gift of nearly $90,000 was given to support EMU’s Swoop’s Food Pantry, scholarships and other programs within Academic Success Partnerships.

“Giving TrueDay’s success this year has been a significant contributor to the success of Eastern’s $100 million Give Rise campaign to help ensure we can achieve our goals of supporting student success, advancing EMU’s programs of distinction, and helping students beyond the classroom,” Vice President for Advancement and executive director of the EMU Foundation, Bill Shepard, said in a release.