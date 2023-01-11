44º

These Ann Arbor roads will close on Thursday for Kamala Harris visit

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in support of the statewide Massachusetts Democratic ticket, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (Mary Schwalm)

ANN ARBOR – Vice President Kamala Harris will be speaking on University of Michigan’s campus on Thursday during her third visit to Michigan since taking on the role in 2021.

Ahead of the event, the Ann Arbor Police Department announced several road closures between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday in the area surrounding Rackham Auditorium.

The closures include:

  • Huron St. between State St. and Glen Ave.
  • E. Washington between State St. and Fletcher St.
  • Fletcher St. between Huron St. and E. Washington

Harris will be in town “for a conversation highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic and ongoing work to combat the climate crisis,” according to a White House statement.

No further details have been released about the event.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

