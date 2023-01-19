46º

All About Ann Arbor

Police: Woman shot and killed in Pittsfield Township parking lot

No threat to public at this time, authorities say

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Township, Shooting, Crime, Ann Arbor Crime, Investigation, Washtenaw County, Pittsfield Township Police Department
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot in Pittsfield Township on Thursday morning and police are saying they do not believe it was a random attack.

According to a release, officers with the Pittsfield Township Police Department responded to a suspected shooting at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

When they arrived, they found a deceased woman inside the vehicle that has several visible bullet holes on the car’s exterior. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities said the woman is 50 years old and from Plymouth, but did not release her name. They said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time and will release further information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department tip line at 734-822-4958.

See scene footage from early Thursday afternoon below:

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email