Police: Woman shot and killed in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot in Pittsfield Township on Thursday morning and police are saying they do not believe it was a random attack.

According to a release, officers with the Pittsfield Township Police Department responded to a suspected shooting at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

When they arrived, they found a deceased woman inside the vehicle that has several visible bullet holes on the car’s exterior. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities said the woman is 50 years old and from Plymouth, but did not release her name. They said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time and will release further information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department tip line at 734-822-4958.

