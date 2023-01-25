31º

Ann Arbor Public Schools announces Wednesday closure ahead of winter storm

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Courtesy: Ann Arbor Public Schools

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, district officials announced on Tuesday evening.

The decision was made to ensure the “safety of students and staff” as the area prepares to get up to six inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has placed Washtenaw County under a Winter Weather Advisory from from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Snow is expected to begin early on Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall arriving in the afternoon. AAPS cited “deteriorating travel conditions during the critical afternoon commute” as a safety concern in its announcement.

In addition, all school buildings will be closed and all after-school activities have been canceled.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

