Ann Arbor Public Schools announces Wednesday closure ahead of winter storm

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, district officials announced on Tuesday evening.

The decision was made to ensure the “safety of students and staff” as the area prepares to get up to six inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has placed Washtenaw County under a Winter Weather Advisory from from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Snow is expected to begin early on Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall arriving in the afternoon. AAPS cited “deteriorating travel conditions during the critical afternoon commute” as a safety concern in its announcement.

In addition, all school buildings will be closed and all after-school activities have been canceled.