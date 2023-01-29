Survey: Ann Arbor’s Leslie Park to get new pavilion but where should it go?

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ANN ARBOR – Leslie Park is getting a new pavilion this year but it’s up to the community to decide where it will go.

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation (Parks & Rec) is asking locals to help pick out the location through an online community survey.

The shelter is 24′x’28 and will involve adding two ADA parking spaces and a walkway to the pavilion.

Parks & Rec has surveyed three potential sites. Each has advantages and disadvantages including proximity to the parking lot or athletics courts and the degree of work needed during installation.

The pavilion was donated by the Community Action Network, an organization connecting Washtenaw County families to community resources.

Pick a location here.

Leslie Park is located off Dhu Varren Road.