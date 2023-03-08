42º

High schooler struck by car in Ann Arbor while crossing intersection

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Ann Arbor police officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.

A 16-year-old student at Pioneer High School was struck by a car traveling southbound while she in a crosswalk at the intersection of S. 7th Street and Snyder Ave.

The intersection is in a neighborhood one block away from Pioneer’s campus.

The student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her left leg, authorities said.

Her family was notified and the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cited for the crash.

This is the second time in a week that a student was struck by a car in an intersection in Ann Arbor.

On Monday, a 21-year-old University of Michigan student was struck while crossing at the intersection of Catherine Street and Ingalls Street. She sustained non-life-threatening but severe injuries to her lower legs which would require surgery.

The driver in that incident fled the scene and authorities are asking for help finding what they believe was a 2021 dark gray Dodge Charger and should have damage to the front right side of the car as well as a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or via email at tips@a2gov.org.

