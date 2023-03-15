Sign up for Trinity Health’s Farm Share program to get weekly produce boxes

The Farm at Trinity Health, previously the Farm at St. Joe's, has opened registration for its Farm Share program.

ANN ARBOR – Registration is now open for produce subscriptions from The Farm at Trinity Health.

Participants can sign up for weekly or bi-weekly produce boxes of six or eight items sourced from area farmers, recipes and newsletters among other perks.

Subscriptions include spring, summer or fall-only options and an option running from April 12 to December 13. Costs range from $192 for a single season bi-weekly subscription to $1,050 for a full annual weekly subscription.

The Farm Share program is available at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Oakland hospital campuses.

Members can sign up with different payment options, like paying on an income-based sliding scale or using SNAP/EBT benefits at a 75% discount for the Ann Arbor site.

“The new sliding scale feature is part of an initiative to increase equity and serve more people. As part of this effort, The Farm raises funds every year to ensure that those who are experiencing food insecurity can receive a box of food for free,” Trinity Health officials wrote in a release.

Program participants have five days to pick up their boxes.

Community members who need immediate help with getting food can read about the Trinity Health Farm Share Assistance program and other local free or low-cost programs here.

Register for The Farm Share and find more details at www.stjoesfarm.org/farmshare.