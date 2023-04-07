Gutman Gallery partnering with Monahan’s, Ann Arbor Distilling Co. for ‘Artful Dining’ event

ANN ARBOR – Gutman Gallery is hosting its first-ever Artful Dining Experience on May 4 from 7-9 p.m. that will blend local flavors inspired by works of art in its current exhibition “Food for Thought.”

The event will feature a five-course meal from Monahan’s Seafood Market and Tasty Bakery with cocktail pairings from Ann Arbor Distilling Co.

Liam Ayers from Monahan’s and a mixologist from the distillery will be on site describing each course and which artworks inspired them to craft it. Diners will be surrounded by the art that informed the menu during the intimate dinner.

“I’m so excited to see this new and exciting event come to fruition,” said Senior Director, Marketing and Partnerships at The Guild, Allison Buck.

“We’re so lucky to have such awesome partners and neighbors to collaborate on creative projects like this one that bring a fun and creative spin on how folks can consume our newest exhibition while enjoying a fabulous curated meal.”

Here’s the menu for the night:

First course: Fresh-shucked oysters & shrimp salad

Second course: Monahan’s Caribbean Seafood Chowder – tomato-based mixed seafood stew with Caribbean spices and vegetables

Third course: Insalata di Mare – Mediterranean grilled seafood salad with fresh farmers’ market vegetables

Fourth course: Sashimi Trio – Thinly sliced salmon, tuna & hamachi served with pickled carrots, herbed basmati rice & ponzu dipping sauce

Fifth course: Dessert from Tasty Bakery

Seating is limited, according to a release, and tickets are $95 per person. Attendees must be 21 and up.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Gutman Gallery is located at 118 N. 4th Ave.

For more information about the gallery, visit its website.