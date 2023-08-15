Dearborn man charged with Friday assault in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 21-year-old man from Dearborn with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident last week.

Muhamad Abbas was connected to an assault that happened around 1:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Monroe St. on Friday, Aug. 11.

At the time, both Ann Arbor Police Department and University of Michigan Police Department responded to the scene. An investigation found that a man threatened another with a gun.

Abbas was arraigned on Sunday and given a $15K cash or surety bond, police said on social media.