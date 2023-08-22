Ann Arbor hotel could see criminal charges in death of employee

Ann Arbor Fire Department officials responded to a carbon monoxide incident at A Victory Inn and Suites hotel at 12:38 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

ANN ARBOR – A hotel on Ann Arbor’s southeast side could see criminal charges in connection with the 2022 death of a maintenance worker.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) imposed eight citations - totaling $155,600 in penalties - against US 23 Lodge LLC, which operates the Victory Inn and Suites, located on Washtenaw Avenue.

The citations come after a 49-year-old hotel employee died after being found in a boiler room suffering from carbon monoxide exposure.

At the time, officials said the boiler room had carbon monoxide levels exceeding 500 parts per million.

Officials said the gases were able to build up in the room because the exhaust on the boiler was blocked with a metal sheet and a garbage bag was blocking the system’s air intake, preventing the flow of fresh air.

“Normal” carbon monoxide levels for outdoor air are between 0-9 parts per million, officials say. Indoors, that number may be between 0-30, depending on how properly gas appliances are adjusted. Learn more from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency here.

A willful designation was used for two of the fatality-related violations due to the employer’s alleged history of noncompliance with building codes.

According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, US 23 Lodge LLC was deemed a “severe violator” due to at least one willful citation being issued directly related to the employee’s death.

The incident will be referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for potential criminal charges.

“When employers neglect to identify workplace hazards or provide necessary safeguards to protect their employees, we must hold them accountable for making sure their employees are properly trained and equipped to perform their jobs safely,” said Bart Picklman, with MIOSHA. “This death was 100% preventable.”