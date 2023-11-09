47º
Ann Arbor police seeking information on game day assault

Assault happened at golf course Saturday night

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Ann Arbor police (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are asking community members to share any information they have about a sexual assault that happened during the University of Michigan and Purdue football game this past weekend.

The assault allegedly occurred at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club around 10 p.m., or between the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the game, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

In a crime alert earlier this week, police said the victim reported that she was assaulted by two unknown men while walking to her car.

Anyone with information should contact Ann Arbor Police Department Detective Jessica Quinn at 734-794-6930 ext. 49304 or jquinn@a2gov.org

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club is at 400 E. Stadium Blvd.

