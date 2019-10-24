UAW-GM strike: Metro Detroit workers weigh in as end of voting period nears

DETROIT - Local United Automotive Workers union members have been voting on a tentative agreement that could end the union's strike against General Motors.

Some union members have voted in favor of the agreement. Others have given the deal a thumbs down.

UAW Local 22 member Valentina Wilson said she's not sure how she feels about the tentative agreement.

When asked if she was happy with the tentative agreement, she said, "Yes and no. Yes and no about going back to work. I'm not sure. Sometimes I feel maybe we went out there for nothing."

Votes are due in by Friday. The UAW will share voting results at 4 p.m. Friday.

