Fundraiser for survivors of human trafficking in Canton Township this weekend

A fundraiser will be held this weekend in Canton Township to benefit survivors of human trafficking.

The 6th annual Bollywood Bash will be held at the Canton Village Theater on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bollywood Bash is a showcase for Metro Detroit to show off the excitement and diversity available to everyone while raising money for a good cause.

Proceeds go to help further the efforts of Sanctum House (an organization created to help women that have been rescued out of human trafficking) The show itself is a showcase of dances and performances from around the world including traditional folk dances, aerialists, fire performers, and musical acts).

