Crime Stoppers of Michigan to host virtual week-long auction

Auction benefits nonprofit dedicated to crime reduction

A gavel (WDIV)

METRO DETROITCrime Stoppers is holding its first annual Time To Fight Crime Auction from Sunday to Saturday, Nov. 21.

The nonprofit is asking residents to donate or bid on items to help support Crime Stoppers' efforts to create safer neighborhoods across Metro Detroit. It empowers people to take an active role in reducing crime by implementing grassroots programming, publicizing crimes and providing an anonymous tip-line.

For more information, check out Crime Stopper’s official website here.

To see the auction, click here.

