Detroit Rescue Mission surprised with donations of toys for children, upgraded WiFi for remote learning

DETROIT – The Detroit Rescue Mission’s Genesis House II is doing amazing things for women and children in Detroit without a place to call home.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the shelter could have easily closed, but instead they stayed open and found new ways to help by offering job training, virtual education for children and more.

What they didn’t know was that the Today Show had a surprise Friday -- in addition to toys being given to every child, Comcast upgraded the shelter’s internet and WiFi for better learning.

The computer lab upgrade is a part of a Comcast program called Lift Zones, which aims to help bridge the digital divide in Michigan. Since 2018, more than $5 million has been put into the program, creating hundreds of Wifi-connected zones nationwide.

For more information on the Detroit Rescue Mission, or to donate, click here.

The pandemic changed the course of ministry for a Detroit convent in spring when more than a dozen nuns lost their lives in about a month.

The nuns found a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 while still serving their community, but they’re now asking for help for a special project.

