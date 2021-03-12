Family plans COVID-safe 100th birthday for Trenton grandmother, asks community to send cards

TRENTON, Mich. – Last year, a family had to find a way to safely celebrate a grandmother’s 99th birthday despite the coronavirus outbreak. One year later, Local 4 is checking back in with them.

READ: Family finds way to safely celebrate grandmother’s 99th birthday despite coronavirus outbreak

Last March, Mary Mikola’s family put on the best 99th birthday celebration they could. They gathered on the lawn of her assisted living home in Trenton.

The family assumed restrictions would ease and they would be able to visit in person sometime soon. But nearly 365 days later, it still hasn’t happened. Her family last saw her in person on March 12.

“Every day we come to her window. We hold the side of this board up and write what we’re trying to say to her through the window,” Mikola’s granddaughter Terrie Derupa said.

Ad

Even inclement weather didn’t stop the family from stopping by. A path was made in the snow so they could visit through the window.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Mikola was able to see her children, her grandchildren and even share in the joy of the newest great-granddaughter -- all through the window.

Derupa said there have been tough times and sadness. Especially since they couldn’t see Mikola for the holidays. She said Mikola has been feeling isolated.

Those are the reasons why Mikola’s family plans to celebrate her 100th birthday on March 20 in a big way -- while still being as safe as possible.

The family is asking for anyone who wants to send her a birthday card, to please do. There were will also be signs on the lawn to let everyone passing by know that it’s her birthday.

Ad

READ: More coverage from The Coronavirus Crisis: One Year Later

There is more good news to celebrate. Mikola and the other residents in the home have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you want to send a card to Mary Mikola for her 100th birthday you can send it to the following address: