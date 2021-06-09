10 Places to Visit in Michigan This Summer

The view of a sunset at Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of the most famous in the state. (WDIV)

Looking for fun and exciting places to visit this summer? We’re here to help you plan your summer vacation with these popular Michigan spots!

Mackinac Island

If you have never been to this picturesque island yet, now is the time to go! The island is only accessible by ferry, so enjoy a boat ride across Lake Huron. There are also no cars, so the only modes of transportation are by foot, bike or horse drawn carriages. Mackinac Island is home to the historic Mackinac Fort, elegant Grand Hotel and, of course, delicious fudge!

Grand Haven

This city located on the West side of the state is known for its beautiful beaches. Soak up the sun then visit the boardwalk that stretches along the harbor. The Grand Haven lighthouse is also a great tourist spot, and the musical fountain is a great photo op!

Mystery Spot

Located in St. Ignace, this is a great place to visit with the whole family. The history of this special spot goes back to the 1950′s when a couple claimed to discover that the gravity in this area was not the same as the rest of the world. Now, the Mystery Spot has a maze, gift shop, and museum. Take gravity defying pictures!

Sleeping Bear Dunes

This national State Park is home to humongous sand dunes and beaches with beautiful views of Lake Michigan. The Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail takes you through forests and farms. There are even several crystal clear inland lakes and a river which flows into the great lake.

Turnip Rock

This has become one of the Thumb area’s most popular tourist attractions! Whether you decide to kayak or canoe, visit this turnip shaped rock with trees still growing on top. After the long 4-hour trip, relax at a beer garden in town.

The Henry Ford Museum

This museum is a Detroit area must-see and is located Dearborn. Travel back to a time of great innovation in America. Not only does the museum feature Model T’s, but Greenfield Village offers rides in them and features a section on the Wright brothers. The factory tour gives visitors a look into the process of real-life factory work.

Frankenmuth

This unique German town is located in mid-Michigan. Not only is it known for its Bavarian-style architecture, but also its shopping. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is the place to go if you are looking for a Christmas shop year-round. There are also restaurants and museums that allow tourists to indulge into the German history of the town.

Pictured Rocks

If you are looking for an adventure, this destination is the one for you! Located off the coast of the Upper Peninsula, Pictured Rocks are only accessible by boat, so it has become a huge spot for kayakers. Visitors can also hike through the trails of the birchwood forest and find remnants of shipwrecks on the shore of Lake Superior.

Petoskey

Located in northern Michigan, this city offers visitors a great experience close to Lake Michigan. Petoskey is known for the Petoskey stone, which tourists can have fun searching for in the lake! The town is also known for its Victorian architecture and beautiful downtown shopping area which features unique stores and restaurants.

Holland

If you couldn’t guess by the name of this town, it has a rich Dutch history. During the summer, there are still tulips covering the city, but especially during the Tulip Festival in May. The town is also home of the Big Red Lighthouse and De Zwaan Windmill, which are great locations to get loads of pictures.

