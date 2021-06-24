Cloudy icon
Community

Mount Clemens firefighter shaves off hair to help children fighting cancer

‘I’m glad we were able to do this,’ Josh Ringstad says

Nick Monacelli
, Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Mount Clemens
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Macomb County
,
Wigs 4 Kids
,
Cancer
,
Community
,
Nonprofit
,
Mount Clemens Fire Department
,
Donations
Mt. Clemens firefighter shaves off hair to help kids fighting cancer

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A firehouse in Mount Clemens was busier than ever Thursday -- not because of how many calls they got, but because of how many people showed up.

A firefighter broke the department’s grooming policy and had to get a haircut in front of anyone who shower up, but it was all planned and was one of the few upsides to the pandemic.

It’s been a long 18 months of living through the COVID pandemic, but it’s felt even longer for frontline workers. Mount Clemens firefighter Josh Ringstad is different from other firefighters -- he wasn’t clean cut and shaven like his colleagues.

He said he went several months without a haircut so he could grow his hair for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids, a nonprofit that takes donated hair and creates wigs for children who need them -- primarily pediatric cancer patients and burn victims.

Read: Metro Detroit police officers participate in ‘no shave November’ to raise money for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids

Ringstad decided he wanted to help without thinking about the challenges longer hair can provide for firecrews -- it can trap heat and make putting gear on difficult without hair getting caught.

Ringstad had his hair cut and donated Thursday. Additionally, about $4,000 was raised to help children so they don’t have to pay for the wigs.

More information on Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids can be found on its official website here.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

