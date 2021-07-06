ACCESS hosting 2-day flood relief distribution event in Dearborn: What to know

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn-based nonprofit ACCESS is hosting two flood relief events this week for Dearborn residents hit by major flooding last weekend.

Dearborn was among the hardest hit by flooding and power outages after strong storms brought heavy rains to the Detroit area on June 26. The South End of Dearborn was hit particularly hard. Many basements turned into swimming pools.

As residents continue to clean up after the flooding, ACCESS is hosting two supply distribution events at their Dearborn office this week. Here’s what you need to know.

The supplies: ACCESS will be distributing critically needed fans, liquid disinfectant, spray bottles, disinfectant wipes, rolls of garbage bags and personal protective equipment to flood victims.

When and where:

2:30p.m., Thursday, July 8 (Southend residents only) : ACCESS Headquarters, 2651 Saulino Ct., Dearborn, MI 48120.

2p.m., Friday, July 9 (Open to all Dearborn residents): ACCESS, 6450 Maple St., Dearborn, MI 48126.

Note: Thursday’s event is available to Southend residents only. Friday’s event is available to all Dearborn residents impacted by floods. Picture ID is required at both events, and supply packages are limited to one per household.

Residents are invited to drive-thru the distribution line, and ACCESS staff members will place items in their car.

ACCESS, the nation’s largest Arab American community nonprofit, frequently offers community-level events and initiatives, including annual health fairs, and in the last year, COVID-19 testing and vaccination drives. If you’d like to volunteer for the events, you can sign up here.

