Families with autistic children can enter Arts Beats and Eats early on family days

Family days at Arts, Beats & Eats allows children with autism to enter early

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – After a virtual and socially distanced Arts Beats and Eats last year due to the COVID pandemic, this year the event is ready to fill the streets of Royal Oak.

Art, music, and food will line the streets of Downtown Royal Oak starting Friday (Sept. 1) and running through Monday (Sept. 6). This year, thanks to Delta Dental in partnership with Autism Alliance of Michigan, the event will open early Saturday through Monday for families with autistic children.

“It’s quieter so it’s easier on some children to be able to come in and not be overwhelmed by some of the experiences,” Colleen Allen, the President, and CEO of the Autism Alliance of Michigan said. “In some cases, it really is an acclamation. It’s to come in and while it’s quiet be able to experience, you know, the whole event and then prepare for eventual crowds.”

Cutraro Luigi owns Trattoria Da Luigi and is excited about the return of family days.

“Those kids are just wonderful,” Luigi said.

Luigi is giving away free dinner to kids participating in family days.

“I just provide 100 pounds of gluten-free pasta,” Luigi said.

Luigi said after the year he’s had, an event like Arts Beats and Eats is crucial for his restaurant.

Arts, Beats, and Eats will also be holding a COVID vaccine clinic on site for anyone who wants to get a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who participates in the vaccine clinic gets a free dinner for four people or VIP tickets to a concert.

