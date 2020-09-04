‘The Beats Go On’ -- Arts, Beats & Eats reinvented for the pandemic

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An annual Labor Day tradition for so many in Metro Detroit has been reinvented for the pandemic.

Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak was cancelled, but there is still a way to support the talented people that participate in the event with “The Beats Go On.”

Technology helps some of it go virtual and the rest of it is in-person, by reservation Labor Day weekend.

“This event is a demonstration that when we all pull together, we get things done to make things happen,” said Oakland County Board Chair Dave Woodward.

For five dollars, people have access to 10 private art shows, 50 people at a time near Royal Oak’s SmartBus terminal.

Food trucks will be cruising and popping up in Oakland County neighborhoods for “Eats on your Streets.”

Festival goers can still enjoy the beats with live music by computer, or in-person.

Limited tickets are available online for drive-in concerts in Royal Oak, right off Main Street between Sixth and Seventh streets all holiday weekend from Friday through Monday.

More detailed information can be found on the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats website here.

Related: Four ways to support artists when there is no Ann Arbor Art Fair